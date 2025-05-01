PEOPLE are being invited to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Lichfield city centre.

Lichfield City Council is hosting the event on Market Square on 8th May.

There will be music from the era, a pop-up cafe, traditional fish and chips and ice cream on offer, with people also invited to bring their own picnics and enjoy the entertainment from 1pm to 4pm.

The day will also feature a craft fayre on Minster Pool Walk from 10am to 4pm, while a photo exhibition with images from the period will be on display at the same time in Lichfield Guildhall.

There will also be information about the Lichfield Spitfire aircraft which was funded through subscriptions from the city’s residents. It served during the Second World War before being shot down over Calais on 3rd February 1943.

A spokesperson said:

“Representatives from the Royal British Legion will also be present, and the event will conclude with a moment of reflection as the Last Post is played. “Come and join us for an afternoon of remembrance and community celebration as we honour the past and enjoy the present.”