A LICHFIELD schoolboy is among nine children to be commended for their artistic skills as part of Staffordshire Day celebrations.

Youngsters were challenged to create a design for a plate depicting what Staffordshire means to them.

Nine winners were chosen, including Tom West from St Michael’s Primary School.

He will now be invited to Gladstone Pottery Museum to see his work created on a special plate.

Louisa Shaw, head of place marketing at We Are Staffordshire, said:

“Congratulations to all our well deserving winners – we’re thrilled to see their designs come to life and pleased to be able to share them with people across the county. “There were so many fantastic entries and in some locations, we’re going to be showcasing runners-up entries as well. “Through the project, we wanted to raise civic pride and awareness among young people of the amazing things our county has to offer, in addition to sharing information about Staffordshire Day and why we celebrate today (1st May). “Thanks to Duchess China 1888 who have created the plates for us and to the team at Gladstone for hosting our presentation.”