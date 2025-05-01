A LICHFIELD woman has conquered the London Marathon to raise money for the Deaf Children’s Society.

Helen Reeves said she decided to support the charity because her ten-year-old daughter Holly is deaf and wears a hearing aid.

She has so far raised more than £3,100 for the organisation, which helps to remove barriers for deaf children.

Nurse Helen, who is also a trustee at Katherine House Hospice, said:

“Running the marathon has been a life-long dream. “I knew I wanted to make my first marathon a special one, so running for the National Deaf Children’s Society was a charity close to our hearts due to Holly. “The marathon was tough but what got me through was my family and friends and knowing the money raised for completing this challenge was going to such a wonderful cause.”

People can still donate to Helen’s fundraising efforts online.

Melissa Jones, who supports fundraisers for the National Deaf Children’s Society, said:

“I want to say a huge thank you to Helen for taking on this challenge for us. To conquer the London Marathon is a fantastic achievement. We’re so proud of what you’ve achieved. “The National Deaf Children’s Society is dedicated to supporting the UK’s deaf children and their families. The efforts of selfless fundraisers such as Helen will help us to keep on doing our vital work, now and into the future.”