POLICE have charged a man in connection with a series of burglaries and thefts across Lichfield and Tamworth.

Callum Gaines, 18 and from Tamworth, was arrested by officers and has been chargedwith six counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary, seven counts of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of resisting a constable in execution of duty.

It follows a series of incidents over the last 11 months where multiple cars were stolen, including a Ford Fiesta, Renault, Peugeot, Audi and a Volkswagen, believed to be worth more than £100,000 collectively.

Gaines is due to appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre today (1st May).