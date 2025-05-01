ONE of the oldest pubs in Lichfield has applied for planning permission following enforcement action by the council.

The Duke of York, on Greenhill, is seeking retrospective permission for the conversion of a former bowling green into a car park.

The pub, which has been in existence for more than 400 years, converted the space in 2021 with the bowling green having not been in use since 2018.

However, in 2023 the applicant was told by Lichfield District Council that it intended to bring enforcement action following the change of use – a move which could have forced the removal of the car park and a return to its previous use.

But following a meeting with council officers in September 2024, it was agreed that if there was no unmet demand for bowling in the city, the council would likely approve the work retrospectively.

Now a report alongside the new application said that there were four clubs in the area offering membership and that a reduction in participation in bowls had been “well documented”.

It explained:

“The local demand for bowling is in decline, which has been reported by all four of the bowling clubs – and each club would welcome new members. This would indicate that there is availability for bowling. “Since Covid, public houses have seen an enhanced demand for external space. This demand – and the demand for additional space – is still evident in this post-pandemic period. “Customers wish to be able to eat, drink and socialise outside. Not many pubs have the facilities to offer external space, but the Duke of York does offer external space and has in recent years invested in that space for the benefit of residents. “In the case of the Duke of York, consent is sought to retain the area for parking so that visitors and workers and some nearby residents have parking available to them. In the absence of this space the immediate area would be increasingly congested. “The removal of these vital spaces will cause a serious and detrimental affect to the business and the residents of Greenhill as pub visitors utilise other available space.”