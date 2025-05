ALREWAS will be keen to continue their fine start to the campaign when they head to Swarkestone this weekend.

The Herons have won their opening two encounters in the league this season, including an 11-run triumph over Ticknall last time out.

Their hosts tomorrow (3rd May) have won one and lost two of their opening clashes in the Derbyshire County Cricket League Premier Division.

Play gets underway at midday.