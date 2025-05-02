Amber Appiah in Just Act Normal
A LICHFIELD acting school and agency is celebrating after two of its clients appeared in a BBC TV series.

LCA Academy and Agency’s Lauren Beardsmore and Amber Appiah were both among the cast in the six-part series Just Act Normal on BBC Three.

The programme is written by Janice Okoh and based on her award-winning play Three Little Birds.

Eleanor Ham, director of LCA Academy and Agency, said:

“Lauren and Amber filmed for Just Act Normal almost a year ago now, so it’s been a long time waiting to see them on our screens.

“But it was so worth the wait. We were so proud of them both – they did a great job.”

Lauren, who joined LCA in November 2019, said:

“Filming for Just Act Normal was a dream come true.

“After being a student I joined the acting agency when that was launched. It’s been great to be a part of LCA’s journey and I’ve really valued their support through my acting journey so far.”

Ten-year-old Amber added:

“I was so excited when I got cast as Disney – I’ve always wanted to be in a TV series.

“When I first met the production team and my fellow cast members I knew it was going to be such fun.

“Everyone on set was so kind and friendly and I loved being part of the series and being able to represent black culture on TV.”

Just Act Normal can be viewed on BBC iPlayer here.

