VIBRANT designs from iconic Staffordshire art pottery manufacturer Moorcroft have proved popular with bidders at a Lichfield auction.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ sale saw a collection of vases sell for £4,150.

Highlights included a limited edition London design by Paul Hilditch that went for £1,100 and a large Woodside Farm floor vase signed by Anji Davenport which sold for £900.

Founded by William Moorcroft in 1913, the art pottery manufacturer based in Stoke-on-Trent specialises in richly decorated earthenware.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“This was a stunning collection which perfectly illustrated why Moorcroft is so admired around the world. “Such eye-catching craftsmanship paired with vibrant designs led to some magical Moorcroft moments in the saleroom.”

Free valuations of ceramics, fine art and silver are available at The Auction Cafe on Market Street in Lichfield between 10am and 12.30pm on Thursdays.