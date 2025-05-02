THE Green Party say they have been encouraged by comments on the doorstep during election campaigning.

They finished fourth of five runners in the Lichfield Rural West division, and fielded candidates in Lichfield City North and Lichfield City South too.

The Greens also finished fourth – above the Liberal Democrats – in both the Lichfield City Council and Lichfield District Council Curborough ward by-elections.

David Melhuish, who stood in for the party in both the by-elections and the county council ballot, said:

“It’s been great to get such positive comments on the doorstep in recent weeks. “I’d like to thank everyone for their vote and support having achieved one of our best ever result in Lichfield. “We are proud to be a grassroots party where people can make a difference in their local area and show their support for more hopeful and inclusive politics.”

