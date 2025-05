COUNTING is underway after Lichfield and Burntwood residents voted for their new Staffordshire County Council members.

All divisions across the area were contested, with polling stations closing at 10am yesterday (1st May).

The results for Lichfield and Burntwood seats will be announced overnight, with counting in other areas of Staffordshire set to take place later today.

Click below to see images from the count – we’ll be updating the gallery throughout the night:







John Madden





Andrew Clissett





Matthew Wallens

Darren Ennis

Richard Cox







Sue Woodward and Darren Ennis

Matthew Wallens

















































Matthew Wallens



Tracey Dougherty

Alex Farrell

Richard Holland

Andrew Clissett

Colin Greatorex

Robin Hall



Janet Higgins

Matthew Wallens and Janice Silvester-Hall

Ben Watkins and Richard Holland

John Madden