A CRAFT business is preparing to throw open its doors in Lichfield this weekend.

Yarny Bees, based at St Johns Business Centre on Upper St John Street, will host the open event tomorrow (3rd May).

It had previously been based at the rear of the building but has now expanded the premises to open a shop.

As well as offering supplies such as yard, patterns, hooks and needles, the venue is also home to The Craft Hive where people can work on their projects alongside other enthusiasts.

Becci Willis, owner of Yarny Bees, said:

“It’s always been my dream to own a yarn shop – and I’ve got some really exciting plans for Yarny Bees now I’ve got more space to grow. “Engaging in crafting activities like knitting and crocheting can be beneficial for mental health and mindfulness for all ages. It can help with relaxation and stress reduction, while providing a sense of accomplishment through the repetitive, meditative motions and the creation of tangible, beautiful items. “I can’t wait to welcome fellow crafters into Yarny Bees new home at the Open House on Saturday.”

Becci will also be running a range of courses and workshops at the business, including crochet and knitting, as well as welcoming other craft teachers to run sessions on things such as wreath making, willow weaving and embroidery.

The open house event at Yarny Bees will run from 9am to 5pm.

For more information visit www.yarnybees.co.uk.