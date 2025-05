LICHFIELD will head to Tamworth 2nds as they look to bounce back from their opening day defeat.

The city side suffered a 30-run loss against Wolverhampton 2nds last time out.

But they are likely to face another tough test tomorrow (3rd May) when they make the short trip to a Tamworth side who picked up a three wicket win over Milford Hall in their league opener.

Play gets underway at 12.30pm.