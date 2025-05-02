A LICHFIELD man has appeared following the death of two teenage girls.

Martha Swift and Sylvie Bates were both 16 when they died after being hit by a white Vauxhall Vivaro van on Lichfield Road in Whittington at 10.25pm on 29th May 2023.

Michael Riley, 29 and from Lichfield, has been charged with two counts of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving.

He appeared at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre yesterday (1st May) and pleaded not guilty to the offences.

He is next due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on 27th May.