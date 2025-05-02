A NEW Reform UK county councillor says the election results across Lichfield and Burntwood are a “clear call for change” from local residents.

Andrew Clissett secured the Burntwood North seat at Staffordshire County Council after claiming a majority of more than 1,000 votes over his nearest rival.

It was one of a number of local successes for the party as they also took the Burntwood South, Lichfield City North, Lichfield Rural East and Lichfield Rural West divisions.

The Conservatives did have success in Lichfield City South, Lichfield Rural South and Lichfield Rural North, but saw high profile casualties elsewhere, including former Staffordshire County Council leader Alan White.

And with Labour and the Lib Dems failing to secure any seats in the Lichfield and Burntwood area, Mr Clissett said the voices of voters had been heard.

“These results are a clear call for change to put communities first, support families and restore pride in the country. “But the real work begins now. Let’s build a future that our area deserves.”

Janet Higgins, who ousted Conservative Richard Cox in Lichfield Rural West, said she was keen to repay those who had voted for her.

“I thank residents for placing their trust in me and electing me as their new county councillor. “I will work hard for them and repay support I’ve had from all of the villages I’ve visited and where I met loads of people and told them I’d bring change. “I never go back on my word, so I will make change and ensure it is better than it is now so everyone feels that I have done what I said I would – they can trust me.”

Another Reform UK winner was Matthew Wallens, who said it was “time to start making change and stop Lichfield North being the forgotten area”, while Robin Hall added that his success would allow him to “listen and learn to make Burntwood South a better place to live”.

The full list of results are available here.