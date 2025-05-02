A NEW bowling green could be created in Lichfield.

A planning application for Lichfield Sports Club has been submitted to Lichfield District Council.

If approved, it would see the new bowling green built as part of wider work to extend the pavilion and facilities through the creation of additional pitches for hockey, football and rugby.

A planning statement said:

“Lichfield Cricket and Hockey Club have been given the funding to create a bowling green. It is proposed to site the bowling green alongside the car park extension scheme.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.