REFORM UK’s candidate has won a by-election at Lichfield District Council.

The Curborough ward seat had become available following the resignation from the role at the local authority by Labour MP Dave Robertson – but any hopes the party had of holding the seat were dashed as they finished third in the ballot.

Reform’s Matthew Wallens won with 381 votes ahead of Daniel Floyd for the Conservatives with 230 votes.

The newly-elected councillor said:

“The biggest part of success is that if you have a vision and you have a plan then you get results – that’s clearly what I’ve done.”