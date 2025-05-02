STAFFORDSHIRE County Council will be controlled by Reform UK after they won enough seats to claim a sizeable majority.
The party stunned Labour and the Conservatives by taking seats across the region, including five in Lichfield and Burntwood.
In total throughout Staffordshire, Reform UK landed 49 of the 62 seats to wrestle control away from the Tories, who had held the council since 2009.
The Conservatives, meanwhile, lost 43 of their seats to leave them with just ten councillors, while Labour now have just one representative in the chamber rather than their previous five.
Martin Murray, Staffordshire organiser for Reform UK, said:
“I thank each and every candidate for their willingness to stand up and take part in the democratic process and all those who have worked to make these elections happen.
“It is humbling to have voters place their trust in us and I can promise that we will work hard delivering essential services for residents while focusing on the future.”
Pat Flaherty, chief executive of Staffordshire County Council and Returning Officer, said:
“The council’s annual budget is more than £700million and our work touches everyone’s life in one way or another.
“It’s vital that local people debate local issues and determine how the county council goes about its business, so I was very pleased to see every seat contested by multiple candidates and I thank them all for their time, effort and commitment to the democratic process.”
A huge shot across the bows for Dave Robertson and his support for removing winter fuel payments.
A result I suspect based on national politics rather than local.
A clear message to the 2 main UK parties though. Constantly simply following party lines and not truly representing the electorate either locally or nationally is not enough.
I hope that Reform can actually make a difference for the better at County level with service levels and efficiency. Time will allow us to all judge that for ourselves.
Reform manifesto is to slash council spending. They also dispute SEND diagnoses as skiving on benefits. As we say up North, it’s ‘ey lads ey’ time, when we find out
Now let’s get the potholes fixed
Excellent news. Let’s repeat this at the general election and we might end up with a government that care about the British people and the values we hold.
My wish has come true. Reform deserve the chance to show us what they can do
I’m greatly looking forward to getting my new council tax bill to reflect the reduction Reform promised in their campaign. Perhaps one of the new councillors will conform when it will be sent out? Or are they, as I suspect, full of s…
Great the people have spoken – loudly. What a drumming
Probably a sign of the times about the general disillusionment with the current two party system, moreso nationally than locally. Local council elections are often a barometer of attitudes to the national government. Tories gained an appalling reputation, Labour haven’t covered themselves in glory so far, and it is far from obvious what the LibDems stand for or how they are different from the other two. I do have serious concerns about Reform. Nigel Farage does have previous form for gathering questionable people amongst his candidates (remember UKIP?). The system is unlikely to change until we get proportional representation, and select candidates on the basis of some expertise in the subjects they are likely to be responsible for. Chances of this happening?