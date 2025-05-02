STAFFORDSHIRE County Council will be controlled by Reform UK after they won enough seats to claim a sizeable majority.

The party stunned Labour and the Conservatives by taking seats across the region, including five in Lichfield and Burntwood.

In total throughout Staffordshire, Reform UK landed 49 of the 62 seats to wrestle control away from the Tories, who had held the council since 2009.

The Conservatives, meanwhile, lost 43 of their seats to leave them with just ten councillors, while Labour now have just one representative in the chamber rather than their previous five.

Martin Murray, Staffordshire organiser for Reform UK, said:

“I thank each and every candidate for their willingness to stand up and take part in the democratic process and all those who have worked to make these elections happen. “It is humbling to have voters place their trust in us and I can promise that we will work hard delivering essential services for residents while focusing on the future.”

Pat Flaherty, chief executive of Staffordshire County Council and Returning Officer, said:

“The council’s annual budget is more than £700million and our work touches everyone’s life in one way or another. “It’s vital that local people debate local issues and determine how the county council goes about its business, so I was very pleased to see every seat contested by multiple candidates and I thank them all for their time, effort and commitment to the democratic process.”