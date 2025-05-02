A DISPLAY of colourful gerbera flower begs dedicated to loved ones will be unveiled at St Giles Hospice.

The official opening of the Celebrate Lives Lived garden at the charity’s base in Whittington takes place at 10am on Sunday (4th May).

The ceremony will welcome the local community together to reflect, hear personal stories of remembrance and walk through the garden.

Chloe Herbert, head of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“Celebrate Lives Lived offers our community a special way to remember their loved ones each spring and everyone is welcome to join us as we commemorate those we have lost. “Although the deadline to have a Gerbera peg planted has now passed, you can still make a dedication to someone special in our virtual garden – which will remain open all year round.”

To find out more and view the virtual Celebrate Lives Lived garden, visit www.stgileshospice.com/celebrateliveslived.