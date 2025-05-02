LICHFIELD Live will be keeping you updated as the results come in for the Staffordshire County Council elections as they happen overnight.

All of the seats will be up for grabs across our area, with all of the main parties contesting the divisions in Lichfield, Burntwood and Needwood Forest.

As the results come in, we will be updating our charts below so you can see who the next elected representatives will be.

Overall turnout for all of the Lichfield and Burntwood seats was 33.3%

Andrew Clissett (Reform) 1888 Paul Ray (Lib Dem) 241 Jane Smith (Labour) 721 Richard Stephenson (Conservatives) 794

Darren Ennis (Labour) 939 Robin Hall (Reform) 14o7 Antony Jones (Conservatives) 529 Miles Trent (Lib Dem) 145

Kate Greening (Labour) 941 Jordan Lane (Lib Dem) 436 David Melhuish (Green) 247 Janice Silvester-Hall (Conservatives) 821 Matthew Wallens (Reform) 1260

Martin Baylay (Reform) 1002 Jamie Christie (Lib Dem) 587 Colin Greatorex (Conservatives) 1109 Jessica Kelly (Green) 255 Jacob Marshall (Labour) 862

Tracey Dougherty (Reform) 1197 Jenny Mackintosh (Labour) 357 Andrew Rushton (Lib Dem) 575 Alan White (Conservatives) 958

Richard Holland (Conservatives) 964 Morag Maclean (Lib Dem) 307 John Madden (Reform) 944 Ben Watkins (Labour) 719

Sarah Beech (Reform) 1744 Philip Bennion (Lib Dem) 232 Alex Farrell (Conservatives) 1825 David Thompson (Labour) 500

Richard Cox (Conservatives) 1455 David Cullen (Green) 184 Janet Higgins (Reform) 1586 Paul Taylor (Labour) 397 Ash Walters (Lib Dem) 146

Catherine Brown (Conservatives) Rosie Harvey-Coggins (Labour) Richard Howard (Reform) Jack Mellor (Green) Patrice Moreau (Lib Dem)