LICHFIELD Live will be keeping you updated as the results come in for the Staffordshire County Council elections as they happen overnight.

All of the seats will be up for grabs across our area, with all of the main parties contesting the divisions in Lichfield, Burntwood and Needwood Forest.

As the results come in, we will be updating our charts below so you can see who the next elected representatives will be.

Overall turnout for all of the Lichfield and Burntwood seats was 33.3%

Andrew Clissett (Reform)1888
Paul Ray (Lib Dem)241
Jane Smith (Labour)721
Richard Stephenson (Conservatives)794
Darren Ennis (Labour)939
Robin Hall (Reform)14o7
Antony Jones (Conservatives)529
Miles Trent (Lib Dem)145
Kate Greening (Labour)941
Jordan Lane (Lib Dem)436
David Melhuish (Green)247
Janice Silvester-Hall (Conservatives)821
Matthew Wallens (Reform)1260
Martin Baylay (Reform)1002
Jamie Christie (Lib Dem)587
Colin Greatorex (Conservatives)1109
Jessica Kelly (Green)255
Jacob Marshall (Labour)862
Tracey Dougherty (Reform)1197
Jenny Mackintosh (Labour)357
Andrew Rushton (Lib Dem)575
Alan White (Conservatives)958
Richard Holland (Conservatives)964
Morag Maclean (Lib Dem)307
John Madden (Reform)944
Ben Watkins (Labour)719
Sarah Beech (Reform)1744
Philip Bennion (Lib Dem)232
Alex Farrell (Conservatives)1825
David Thompson (Labour)500
Richard Cox (Conservatives)1455
David Cullen (Green)184
Janet Higgins (Reform)1586
Paul Taylor (Labour)397
Ash Walters (Lib Dem)146
Catherine Brown (Conservatives)
Rosie Harvey-Coggins (Labour)
Richard Howard (Reform)
Jack Mellor (Green)
Patrice Moreau (Lib Dem)

