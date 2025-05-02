LICHFIELD Live will be keeping you updated as the results come in for the Staffordshire County Council elections as they happen overnight.
All of the seats will be up for grabs across our area, with all of the main parties contesting the divisions in Lichfield, Burntwood and Needwood Forest.
As the results come in, we will be updating our charts below so you can see who the next elected representatives will be.
Overall turnout for all of the Lichfield and Burntwood seats was 33.3%
|Andrew Clissett (Reform)
|1888
|Paul Ray (Lib Dem)
|241
|Jane Smith (Labour)
|721
|Richard Stephenson (Conservatives)
|794
|Darren Ennis (Labour)
|939
|Robin Hall (Reform)
|14o7
|Antony Jones (Conservatives)
|529
|Miles Trent (Lib Dem)
|145
|Kate Greening (Labour)
|941
|Jordan Lane (Lib Dem)
|436
|David Melhuish (Green)
|247
|Janice Silvester-Hall (Conservatives)
|821
|Matthew Wallens (Reform)
|1260
|Martin Baylay (Reform)
|1002
|Jamie Christie (Lib Dem)
|587
|Colin Greatorex (Conservatives)
|1109
|Jessica Kelly (Green)
|255
|Jacob Marshall (Labour)
|862
|Tracey Dougherty (Reform)
|1197
|Jenny Mackintosh (Labour)
|357
|Andrew Rushton (Lib Dem)
|575
|Alan White (Conservatives)
|958
|Richard Holland (Conservatives)
|964
|Morag Maclean (Lib Dem)
|307
|John Madden (Reform)
|944
|Ben Watkins (Labour)
|719
|Sarah Beech (Reform)
|1744
|Philip Bennion (Lib Dem)
|232
|Alex Farrell (Conservatives)
|1825
|David Thompson (Labour)
|500
|Richard Cox (Conservatives)
|1455
|David Cullen (Green)
|184
|Janet Higgins (Reform)
|1586
|Paul Taylor (Labour)
|397
|Ash Walters (Lib Dem)
|146
|Catherine Brown (Conservatives)
|Rosie Harvey-Coggins (Labour)
|Richard Howard (Reform)
|Jack Mellor (Green)
|Patrice Moreau (Lib Dem)
