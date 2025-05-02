THE story of Charles II’s mistress will be brought to life in Lichfield.

Lesley Smith will appear as Nell Gwynne at The Hub at St Mary’s on 22nd May.

Her talk will explore how she beat the odds to become a star of the London stage and the beloved of the King of England.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Renowned for her meticulous research and the accuracy of her costumes, Lesley’s engaging Nell Gwynne brings history to life and dispels the myths in her own unique no holds barred way. “You’ll laugh a lot and learn a lot.”

Tickets are £17 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk or by visiting the venue in person.