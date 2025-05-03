A NEW film group is set to screen cult movie Blade Runner in Lichfield.

Lichfield Film Club was launched earlier this year by Simon Horton and Val Thompson and hosts monthly meetings.

The screening of Blade Runner will take place on 21st May at the Lichfield Garrick with a discussion also taking place after the film is shown.

Simon said:

“Few cult films are as legendary as the iconic 1982 classic Blade Runner.

“Reviled by the critics on release, trashed at the box office and condemned to obscurity until home video and late night television screenings led to its reinvention as one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time.

“Does it deserve the praise it still receives or were the 1982 naysayers right all along? Time to make your own mind up, as Blade Runner makes a rare but triumphant return to the big screen in the heart of Lichfield.

“Multiple editions of this cult classic have been released over the years. Lichfield Film Club is proud to present director Ridley Scott’s preferred version of his visionary epic in the form of Blade Runner – The Final Cut.”