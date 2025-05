HAMMERWICH will get the chance to make it two wins in as many league games when they welcome Wolverhampton 2nds this weekend.

The Hammers got off to a dream start last time out as they recorded a 148-run triumph at Pelsall, bowling the home side out for just 83.

But Wolverhampton also enjoyed a positive start to the season with a 30-run victory at Lichfield.

Play begins at Hammerwich at 12.30pm today (3rd May).