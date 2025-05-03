LICHFIELD suffered a second straight defeat in the league as they were beaten at Tamworth 2nds.

The city side began brightly as openers Asif Rajah (66) and George Turner (53) piled on the early runs.

But when Rajah went with the scoreboard at 121 and Turner followed on 138, the visitors saw none of their other batsmen score more than 15.

Lichfield eventually closed their innings on 205-9.

Any hope of the city side securing a victory were dashed though as Daniel Baker’s 124 and a knock of 52 from Sam Kinson helped Tamworth pass the the total for the loss of just two wickets.