A LOCAL food author will discuss her Italian-inspired cookbook at an event in Lichfield.

Alison Ranwell will also share some of the dishes featured in Appetito at the Waterstones session in the city at 4pm on 25th May.

A spokesperson for the book shop said:

“We will be joined in store by Alison Ranwell who will be talking to us about her cookbook, life in Italy and sharing some delightful tasters for our audience to sample.”

For more details visit the Waterstones website.