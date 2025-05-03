A MAN has been charged with driving offences after police stopped a car near Alrewas.

Officers pulled over the vehicle on Croxall Road at midday on 30th April.

Lefter Martini, 24 and from Tamworth, has been charged with using a vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Martini has been released on conditional bail to appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on 30th May.