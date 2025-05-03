NIGEL Farage says Staffordshire County Council’s new Reform UK leaders will slash climate change and diversity policy.

The party won 49 of the 62 seats in Staffordshire to secure an historic landslide victory.

Mr Farage congratulated the newly-elected county councillors, who quaffed champagne in bright sunshine during a celebration event.

And he promised a “different culture” at the county council under Reform, insisting it would be one focused on performing “basic functions” for taxpayers.

And Mr Farage suggested that council staff working in climate change policy should “go look for a different job”.

He said:

“There will be a very different culture in the way this county council is run. “Staffordshire needs mega savings and we will make savings. How big those savings will be I can’t predict right now, but there will be a re-prioritisation on what a county council is there to do.”

Reform’s victory brought to an end 16 years of Conservative rule at the county council, with the Tories being reduced from 53 to ten councillors.

Mr Farage claimed the local elections signalled “the death of the Conservative party” – and said the day had been the “most significant” in his 30-year political career.

He added:

“It’s phenomenal. I knew we’d do well and I thought we had a chance of largest party, but not within my dreams did I think we could become the party in power. “So it’s a big challenge but a big opportunity too.”