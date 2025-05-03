HUNDREDS of schoolchildren have helped to kick off VE Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The youngsters from across the Midlands treated residents at Galanos House – a British Legion care home – to performances marking 80 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe.

It helped to launch a weekend of free celebrations at the arboretum highlighting the anniversary.

Live music, vintage dance workshops and storytelling performances will be on offer from today (3rd May) through to Monday, with families invited to take part in hands-on activities from instrument-making to traditional games. Visitors can also enjoy 1945-inspired food.

Rachel Smith, head of learning and participation at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“It’s been a fantastic start to our VE Day 80 celebrations – the atmosphere has been full of joy, reflection and community spirit, reminiscent of the wave of jubilation that would have engulfed the country in 1945. “The festivities will continue throughout the bank holiday weekend, offering more opportunities for people to join us as we celebrate this important anniversary, ahead of Thursday when we will be hosting the Royal British Legion’s VE Day Tea Party and Commemorative Service.”

For more information about the activities taking place across VE Day weekend, visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.