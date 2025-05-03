MARTIN Weston hit a half-century and took four wickets as Whittington earned a home win over Wolverhampton 3rds.

The hosts were sent in to bat first and reached 166-6 before Weston was eventually dismissed when he was caught by Main Tariq Shah off the bowling of Nikul Lal.

But Whittington continued to clock up the runs, making 242 before eventually being bowled out.

Wolverhampton again found Weston a thorn in their side in their innings with the bat as he finished with figures of 4-25 as the visitors were skittled out for 192.