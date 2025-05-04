ALREWAS made it three straight wins after victory at Swarkestone.

The Herons opted to bat after winning the toss – but looked to be wobbly early on as James Burton (5) and Freddie Clarke (2) both fell to leave their side on 15-2.

But a stunning 97 from Gareth Woolley helped Alrewas recover.

Two knocks off 44 from Jamie Goodwin and Stephen Cole helped the visitors end their 50 overs on 288-8.

The response with the ball got off to a strong start as they skittled Swarkestone out for just 154.

Faren Price was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 22-4 off his eight overs.