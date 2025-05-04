NEW Reform UK councillors say they will bring “common sense back” to local politics being elected this week.

Staffordshire County Council is under the party’s control after they secured 49 of the 62 available seats.

It means the authority will not be under Conservative control for the first time since 2019 after the Tories saw their numbers slip from 53 to just ten.

A spokesperson for the local branch of Reform UK said they would deliver for local people.

“The residents of Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages spoke. They told us they wanted common sense brought back to politics, they told us you wanted the nonsense to end and they said they wanted Reform UK –so they will get reform. “Just before we set about fixing our broken system, we would like to thank all our candidates, members, supporters, volunteers and officers for their tremendous hard work and commitment to bringing change in Staffordshire. “But most importantly we want to thank residents for their unwavering support. We will never take votes for granted, we will work tirelessly for everyone and we will deliver. “Thank you for putting your trust in us.”