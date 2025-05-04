COMMUNITIES across Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany during World War Two sparked relief and celebration across the country.

On 8th May, people are being invited to mark the anniversary with their own celebrations, be they at home or at organised events such as the National Memorial Arboretum.

People are being encouraged to share pictures of their own celebrations on social media using the #VE80 hashtag.

Sir Ian Dudson, Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, said:

“VE Day is an incredibly important anniversary and we want to bring our communities together to celebrate. “It signified the end of the war in Europe, bringing six years of global conflict to a close. The nation rejoiced, but it remained a time of challenge with many people facing rationing, the return of loved ones from military service and the enormous task of rebuilding their lives and towns. “We’re encouraging people to get into the community spirit for the anniversary by either putting on their own events or taking part in the national celebrations. “There’s lots happening over the week, from local services, community activities and street parties, including a fantastic week of celebration at the National Memorial Arboretum, which I will be attending.”

Further details on the anniversary celebrations are available on the VE and VJ Day webpage.

Darryl Eyers, director for economy, infrastructure and skills at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This historic day marked the end of World War Two in Europe and is an important time to remember the courage of those who fought for our freedom. “We want everyone to join us in honouring our shared history and celebrating the peace we’ve enjoyed since. “Events will be taking place across the county and I’d urge people to take some time and join the celebrations.”

Lichfield Live and The Lichfield and Burntwood Independent also wants to see your VE Day celebration photos so we can create a gallery to share with our readers in print and online – email images to yournews@lichfieldlive.co.uk.