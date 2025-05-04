A CONSERVATIVE councillor says he intends to play his part in holding the new Reform UK administration at Staffordshire County Council to account.

The authority changed hands this week as Nigel Farage’s party secured 49 of the 62 available seats.

The Conservatives saw their control disappear as they were reduced from 53 councillors to just ten.

Among them was Alex Farrell who won the vote in Lichfield Rural South and will combine the role with his position as a cabinet member at Lichfield District Council.

He said:

“I’d like to thank the voters of Lichfield Rural South for putting their trust in me. “To those people who didn’t vote for me, I promise I’ll do my very best for the division and I hope you will be able to see that I’m a hard-working local councillor. “Even though these were local council elections, the voters have clearly sent a message back to Westminster that they are not happy with the direction of the current Labour Government. “As an opposition councillor I will be holding the new Reform county council to account, and I wish them all the best. “They have taken over a council that was ran well, and I hope they continue to deliver services and keep council tax low for the residents of Staffordshire, who currently pay one of the lowest levels of council tax in the whole country thanks to the former Conservative administration.”