A DIFFERENT Thread are returning to Lichfield with their special blend of Americana.

Local singer Robert Jackson first met Alicia Best from North Carolina when they were busking in Ireland.

The chance encounter sparked a musical journey spanning almost a decade and featuring three albums.

Their upcoming album, Over Again is set for release in early September, but exclusive pre-release CD and vinyl copies will be on offer at the show at The Hub at St Mary’s on 24th May.

Robert said:

“These new songs are symbolic of a period of profound change. They are stories of hope, where endings give way to new beginnings and light emerges from darkness. “It’s been a long time since I cut my teeth busking in Lichfield, but every time we come back, it feels like just yesterday. “We can’t wait to reconnect and share this new music with everyone.”

Tickets for the show are £16 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.