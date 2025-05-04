PLANS for new homes and allotments on land in Hammerwich have been rejected.

The proposals had been put forward for Wharfside Allotments.

Had they been approved, it would have paved the way for six new houses.

But officials from Lichfield District Council refused planning permission over concerns around the location of the site.

An officer’s report said:

“It is considered the overall principle of the proposed development within the green belt is unacceptable and the scheme would result in harm to habitat development, therefore the application is recommended for refusal.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.