A CANDIDATE who failed to win a seat in by-election votes says he intends to continue fighting for the local area.

Dan Floyd missed out on a seat at both Lichfield City Council and Lichfield District Council.

The Conservative representative saw Reform UK take victory in both of the Curborough ward votes.

But despite the results, Mr Floyd – who founded Curborough Action Group and Friends of Christian Fields – said his commitment to the area was stronger than ever.

He said:

“You don’t need a title to make a difference. I put myself forward because I care deeply about our local spaces and community. But whether I’m elected or not, that doesn’t change. “My sleeves are still rolled up.”

Work to revitalise Christian Fields has seen remedial work begin with new footpaths.

But Mr Floyd said he was keen to see more residents joining efforts to improve the green space.

“We’ve got the ball rolling, but there’s still so much more to do. “We need us – the residents – to pull together and help get better access, seating, dog-friendly areas, play spaces for kids and proper facilities that reflect the needs of a modern, active community. “I’ll continue to campaign for that, election or no election. “It’s about people power. Curborough deserves more and I’ll keep turning up, speaking up and pushing for better.”

People can find out more on the Friends of Christian Fields Facebook group.