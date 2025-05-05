A DEFEATED Labour candidate says he remains committed to making Burntwood a better place.

Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of Burntwood Town Council and Lichfield District Council member for Chasetown ward, saw his hopes of landing a seat at Staffordshire County Council dashed as Reform celebrated a landslide victory with wins in 49 of the 62 divisions.

But despite his defeat to Robin Hall in Burntwood South, the Labour representative said his intentions to improve the town had not changed.

“The election was for a role I didn’t previously hold, so in real terms nothing has changed for me. “I stood because I wanted to take that next step to have more influence over the big stuff like highways, education, libraries and social care. “But it wasn’t meant to be this time. “That said, I’m still here, still working hard and still committed to making Burntwood a better place. “I’ll be working with the new county councillor where I can – and where needed I’ll be holding them to account too. “Thank you to everyone who supported me, voted and sent kind messages.”