A LICHFIELD veteran has taken centre stage as the nation began commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Alan Kennett, 100, formally started the military procession of more than 1,000 armed forces personnel in London today (5th May).

The RAF veteran received the Commonwealth War Graves Torch for Peace from a young air cadet.

Mr Kennett was also invited to a tea party hosted by King Charles III.

In a video with his daughter last year released by the National Memorial Arboretum, he spoke about his memories of D-Day – and the need for remembrance to live on.

“They should never forget what the blokes did out there – they kept us free. “When we’ve gone, who will continue the story and think about all those who didn’t make it back? I was lucky. Very lucky.”