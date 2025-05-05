A CENTURY from Benjamin Novis helped Hammerwich to a 129-run home win over Wolverhampton 2nds.

After being sent in to bat first, the hosts piled on the runs early in their innings.

Novis and fellow opener Tom Wright put on 158 before the latter was bowled by James Hammond.

But Hammerwich continued to dominate with the bat as Callum Brodrick hit 60 and Scott Elstone made 63 not out as the innings closed on 327-4.

Despite 62 from opener Simon Lycett, Wolverhampton’s response never looked like it would reach the target – and they were eventually bowled out for 198.

John Jennings starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3-40 as Hammerwich secured the win.