PAUL Poynter took the honours in Lichfield Bowling Club’s Gentleman’s Day tournament.

Sixteen players battled it out across four leagues for a place in the semi-final.

The first last four contest between Philip Eve and Bob Langley was close before the former had to withdraw from the match.

The other semi-final saw Poynter win 21-17 after a brave comeback by Rob Lees.

But the final was a one-sided affair as the trophy – presented by president Jean Walker – was claimed in a 21-6 victory.

The club’s next competition will be The Mike Gripton Memorial on 7th June.