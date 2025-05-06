A CHARITY has thanked local residents for supporting an education project in South Africa.

People in Whittington and Fisherwick have hosted fundraising events for the Pebbles Project for a number of years.

A spokesperson for the charity – which provides education opportunities in the Western Cape area – said:

“Our heartfelt thanks for the ongoing support of the little ones at the Pebbles Project Hemel-en-Aarde ECD Centre since 2022. “We are truly grateful for the generous donations totalling £3,000 to date. “The continued support means the world to us and we cannot thank everyone enough. “Thanks to everyone at Whittington Fairtrade for their incredible support.”