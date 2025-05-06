A CONSERVATIVE councillor who lost his seat on Staffordshire County Council says it has been “a pleasure and a real honour” to represent local residents.

Richard Cox, who also sits on Lichfield District Council, was beaten by Reform UK’s Janet Higgins in the vote last week.

He was one of a number of Tory members to lose their seats – including leader Alan White – as Nigel Farage’s party swept to power in Staffordshire.

Cllr Cox said he had been made welcome by residents in communities during his time representing the Lichfield Rural West division.

“It was not the election result I hoped for that is for sure, but I have to accept that this election was not like any other. “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to everyone during my time as a member of Staffordshire County Council over the last four years. “It’s been a pleasure and a real honour to represent everyone at county level. Each village and community have made me feel so welcome it’s being amazing. “I remain a Lichfield District Council member for the next two years at least. Therefore, I will be continuing to represent the good people of Armitage with Handsacre, Hawksyard and Kings Bromley.”

The Conservative representative said he had been “humbled” by messages of support since the result.

“Thanks to everyone who voted for me. It was close, but I now have to dust myself down and carry on to serve the communities I’m so passionate about. “I’ve received hundreds of messages thanking me for the service to all the villages and communities which I’m really touched and so humbled to receive.”