FUNDING for community projects in Burntwood will be discussed by councillors.

Members of Burntwood Town Council’s community and partnerships committee will discuss applications to the Better Burntwood Fund at a meeting tomorrow (7th May).

They include an application from Fulfen Primary School for £547.20 to pay for a Buddy Bench.

A school spokesperson said:

“On returning to school since the isolation of Covid we have noticed some of our pupils find it difficult to socialise with their peers. “We know only too well how mental health can affect even the smallest of children. “The benches are colourful, friendly and attractive, they will excite our children and encourage them to talk. “We want to provide a special place for any child who is feeling lonely, sad or anxious to go to and know that another child or adult will sit with them so that they can talk.”

Burntwood Litter Heroes are also applying for £500 to help pay for insurance and equipment.

The applications will be heard at the meeting tomorrow (7th May).