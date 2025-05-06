BOOKINGS are being taken for a Father’s Day event at a garden centre in Shenstone.

The Sunday Lunch and Planting Experience will take place from 2pm to 3.30pm on 15th June at Dobbies.

Guests will be able to create their own potted herb container with the help of in-store experts and enjoy a traditional roast dinner with all the trimmings.

Dobbies’ events programme manager Ayesha Nickson said:

“Whether he’s a seasoned gardener or just getting started, this hands-on planting session followed by a delicious roast lunch makes for a memorable and meaningful afternoon. “It’s a great opportunity to spend time together and create something that will continue to grow and inspire cooking for months to come.”

Tickets start at £42 per person and will be available to book at www.dobbies.com/events.