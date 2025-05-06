HITS of Hollywood and the West End will be performed by Jordan Adams at the Lichfield Garrick.

The singer will be at the city theatre on 17th May.

The show will feature hits from the likes of Mamma Mia, The Greatest Showman, Hamilton and We Will Rock You.

A spokesperson said:

“Whether you’re a fan of modern-day movies and musicals or of the classics, this show has it all. Join us for an unmissable evening of music.”

Tickets are £22 and can be booked by calling 01543 412121 or visiting lichfieldgarrick.com.