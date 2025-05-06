A WOMAN from Lichfield has been charged by police after the death of a five-week-old baby.

Amy Lee Clark, 33, was charged by police with murder causing/allowing the death of a child and two counts of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

Sean Jefferson, 34 and from Walsall, was also charged with the same offences.

They pair have also been charged with three counts of causing/allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.

They both appeared at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Friday (2nd May) and were remanded into custody.

They are due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on 11th June.