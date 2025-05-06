THERE’S been plenty of new arrivals at a local farm.

Woodhouse Farm is giving visitors a glimpse of some of its youngest animals.

It comes after Irish Moiled cow Hadlington Tess gave birth to her new calf, named Woodhouse Blossom, while a healthy litter of piglets have also arrived.

Meanwhile, the farm is also preparing to host a barn dance at 7pm on 31st May.

It will feature music by Folkus Pocus and instructions by caller Liam Binley.

Tickets are £15 and include hot food. There will also be a cash bar in operation selling local ales, ciders and soft drinks. They can be booked by visiting the farm shop or emailing annamarie@woodhousefarmandgardencic.org.uk.

