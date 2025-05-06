AN outgoing county councillor admits he “has made mistakes” during his time in office.

Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd opted not to contest the Burntwood North seat in the recent election, bringing to an end a controversial spell first as a Conservative and then independent representative.

He had previously been found to have accepted funding to create an orchard which never materialised – later blaming a “mental imbalance” for his decisions at the time.

Mr Loughbrough-Rudd – who became well-known on social media for posts about his triplets and taste in cigars – said he intended to step down in the wake of criticism, before reversing his decision shortly afterwards.

The former Burntwood North representative also drew criticism from residents after forgetting to attend his own advice surgeries in the town.

He later spoke openly about his mental health struggles and battles with addiction.

Mr Loughbrough-Rudd said that despite the challenges he had faced during his time as a county councillor, he was proud of his time as the representative for Burntwood North.

He said:

“As I step down from my role in Burntwood North at Staffordshire County Council, I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the residents and people of Burntwood for their support. “Representing this community has been a privilege and I deeply appreciate the trust placed in me. “I acknowledge that I have made mistakes, particularly regarding the tree planting – and some of my critics have been justified. For this reason, when I was proven innocent of the fly-tipping allegations a few years ago, I chose not to publicise it. “To all those who have commented about me – even those who disagree with me – I extend my best wishes and respect. Healthy debate and scrutiny are cornerstones of a vibrant democracy and I respect all those who have contributed to that dialogue.”

Mr Loughborough-Rudd’s former seat will now be held by Reform UK’s Andrew Clissett as he prepares to become one of the 49 new Staffordshire County Council representatives from his party.

His predecessor said the role of politicians of all parties would be crucial going forward.

“To the Conservative and Labour representatives, I wish them good luck in holding the new Reform UK-led council to account. “At all levels of local government in our area, we have people with experience and dedication ensuring residents receive the services they deserve. “Political discourse should always serve the best interests of the people, and I trust they will continue to fulfil this crucial role. “I am delighted for my long-term friend, Martin Murray, who led the Reform UK campaign. I also have great confidence in Andrew, who now takes on the role of Burntwood North councillor. He has my full respect and I am sure he will serve the residents with dedication and integrity. “The new council will face many challenges, and as a resident, I am keen to see how it navigates them. “I know the best days are ahead for Burntwood, especially with the new projects led by Cllr Darren Ennis [leader of Burntwood Town Council]. “As a former town Councillor, I believe Burntwood Town Council is well-positioned for whatever form of local government we end up with after local government reorganisation.”

Mr Loughbrough-Rudd’s rollercoaster ride in office has been documented by Lichfield Live – but he said he recognised the value of our coverage of local politics.

“Local-focused journalism plays an essential role in keeping communities informed, engaged and represented – and now, more than ever, its value cannot be overstated. “Despite any differences we may have had, I hold great respect for the work of Lichfield Live. I wish the team continued success in the mission to represent and inform all local people. “Locally, I see no equal – and I am delighted by the success of The Lichfield and Burntwood Independent newspaper spin-off too. The work is invaluable and I have no doubt it will remain a vital voice in our community.”