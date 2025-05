A BURNTWOOD pub is hosting a fundraising coffee morning in aid of a charity supporting military veterans.

The Crown, on Chasetown High Street, will be hoping to boost the coffers of Combat Stress with the event at 11am tomorrow (8th May).

A spokesperson said:

“Combat Stress supports veterans with PTSD and mental health issues with specialist treatment.”

The venue is also hosting a VE Day party at 7pm on 9th May.

For more details visit The Crown’s Facebook page.