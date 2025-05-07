A JUNIOR football team has scored a new kit thanks to a housebuilder.

Chasetown Youth’s under 10 side is sporting a new strip thanks to a £250 donation from Redrow Midlands, which is currently building the new Curborough Lakes development in Lichfield.

Coach Wim Gysegom said:

“The team was delighted to be able to play in the new kit and represent Chasetown in their new colours.”

Elaine Cartwright, sales director at Redrow Midlands, said:

“Local football clubs developing home-grown talent play an integral part of community life, so we are proud to offer our support to the under 10s team at Chasetown as part of our commitment to creating thriving communities.

“We are committed to positively impacting the area surrounding Curborough Lakes for people of all ages and the community groups that help make Lichfield a great place to live.

“We look forward to seeing the team in action soon.”