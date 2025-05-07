A LICHFIELD garden designer is celebrating after adding another award to her collection.

Karen Tatlow’s latest honour was for the way she runs her business rather than her green-fingered skills.

She was named winner of the Garden Design Company Under 250k Turnover category at the Pro Landscaper Business Awards.

The judges praised Karen for the impact she has made as a sole trader in the garden design industry.

It follows a long history of wins for the designer at events including the RHS Malvern Spring Festival and BBC Gardeners’ World Live.

Karen said:

“Being small is my strength as it means I can work very closely with my clients to develop gardens that are exquisitely personal. “I take time to understand their lifestyle and aspirations. From that, we create something truly unique together.”

As well as working on private gardens, Karen also works with community initiatives including the Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group and the Martineau Gardens project in Birmingham.

She also supports the Whittington Open Gardens event – although her own garden won’t be able to take part this year due to work being carried out as part of a planned transformation of the space.

“It’s a building site at the moment, but I’m looking forward to sharing the new design once the work is complete.”